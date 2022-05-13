LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Upgraded at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JP Morgan Cazenove lowered shares of LivePerson from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. William Blair lowered shares of LivePerson from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley lowered shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivePerson has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

LPSN traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.06. The company had a trading volume of 11,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,664. LivePerson has a one year low of $15.74 and a one year high of $68.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.54%. The firm had revenue of $123.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.74 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $217,940.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 3,305 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $77,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,052 shares of company stock worth $818,525. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 7.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,252,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,713,000 after purchasing an additional 236,325 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,288,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,010,000 after purchasing an additional 16,084 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 6.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,215,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,645,000 after purchasing an additional 70,737 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 2,107.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 1,089.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

