LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Short Interest Up 216.7% in April

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 216.7% from the April 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCD. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1,139.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period.

NYSE SCD traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,607. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd.

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

