LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Rating Increased to Outperform at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on LogicBio Therapeutics from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.15.

LogicBio Therapeutics stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

LogicBio Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LOGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 739.91% and a negative return on equity of 95.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOGC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,467,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $653,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing genome editing and gene therapy treatments using its GeneRide and sAAVy platforms. The company's GeneRide technology is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell's natural deoxyribonucleic acid; and gene delivery platform, sAAVy is an adeno-associated virus, which is designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a range of indications and tissues.

