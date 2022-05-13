London Stock Exchange Group’s (LSEG) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 9,200 ($113.43) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LSEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($92.47) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a £103 ($126.99) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a £100 ($123.29) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,177.14 ($113.14).

LSEG opened at GBX 7,222 ($89.04) on Monday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of GBX 6,230 ($76.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,546 ($105.36). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,847.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7,273.42. The firm has a market cap of £37.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 70 ($0.86) dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.13%.

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider David Schwimmer sold 23,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,865 ($96.97), for a total value of £1,854,488.35 ($2,286,386.82). Also, insider Kathleen DeRose purchased 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6,932 ($85.46) per share, for a total transaction of £15,250.40 ($18,802.12).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

