Lotan Holdings Inc. Acquires 35,000 Shares of Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Rating) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.81 per share, with a total value of C$28,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,695,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,663,016.42.

Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 29th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 1,500 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,320.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,000.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 4,500 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,095.00.

On Thursday, April 21st, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 23,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 67,300 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,300.00.

AU traded up C$0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.80. The company had a trading volume of 10,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,845. The company has a market capitalization of C$94.04 million and a PE ratio of -10.67. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.65 and a one year high of C$1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 31.82, a current ratio of 32.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Separately, Haywood Securities cut their price objective on shares of Aurion Resources from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold and vanadium deposits, and base metals. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä.

