LuaSwap (LUA) Price Tops $0.0161

LuaSwap (LUA) traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 13th. Over the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. LuaSwap has a total market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $75,825.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LuaSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,394.50 or 1.00074850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00105081 BTC.

About LuaSwap

LuaSwap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 233,068,909 coins and its circulating supply is 172,372,087 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

