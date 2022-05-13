Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LUCD. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lucid Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.57.

LUCD traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.08. 1,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,946. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.70. Lucid Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $13.52.

Lucid Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:LUCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUCD. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 8.84% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

