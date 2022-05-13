Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) PT Lowered to $36.00

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lucid Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of 34.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at 15.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.43. Lucid Group has a twelve month low of 13.25 and a twelve month high of 57.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 22.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of 32.24.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.30 by 0.25. The business had revenue of 57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 55.56 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18334.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lucid Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,659 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $376,570,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,884,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,627,000 after buying an additional 231,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,296,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,536,000 after buying an additional 3,589,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter worth approximately $71,443,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

