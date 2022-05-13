Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lucira Health had a negative net margin of 69.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

Shares of LHDX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 70,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,865. Lucira Health has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average is $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $106.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Lucira Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lucira Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, insider Erik T. Engelson acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHDX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Lucira Health in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lucira Health in the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Lucira Health by 364.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 63,665 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Lucira Health by 1,664.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

