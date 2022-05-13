Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 20 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Camden National Bank raised its position in Equinix by 1,519.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Equinix by 42.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,619,000 after purchasing an additional 189,179 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 83.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Equinix by 4.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Equinix by 19.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $668.82, for a total value of $821,310.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total value of $40,013.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,054 shares of company stock worth $11,094,164. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $29.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $659.33. 15,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,455. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $723.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $752.34. The firm has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.21, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $621.34 and a 1-year high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 228.78%.

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $852.59.

Equinix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.