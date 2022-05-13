Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

ROP traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $427.74. The stock had a trading volume of 16,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,997. The stock has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $417.54 and a one year high of $505.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $460.30 and a 200-day moving average of $463.09.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

