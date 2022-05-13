Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $34,000 Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,266,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,695,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 13.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,900,000 after buying an additional 112,643 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $121,795,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,086,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,301,000 after buying an additional 17,699 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.70.

NASDAQ CASY traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,644. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.45 and a 200 day moving average of $193.99. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

