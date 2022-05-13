Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.41. 160,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,393,806. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Barclays upped their price target on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Redburn Partners began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.44.

In related news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,423 shares of company stock valued at $45,925,851. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

