Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $385,000 Stock Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.53. 84,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,578. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.76. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $53.64 and a 12 month high of $63.98.

