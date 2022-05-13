Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $7 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,060,000 after purchasing an additional 32,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,032 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,199,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,783,000 after purchasing an additional 392,414 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,332,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,751,000 after purchasing an additional 209,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 35,045 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,033,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,882. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.15. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.51 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

