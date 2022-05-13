Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,110 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 151.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,842 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth $569,179,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,025,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794,333 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 22.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,557,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,373,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,962,324 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,061,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,019 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $41.52. 2,473,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,154,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.46. The company has a market cap of $188.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.46.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

