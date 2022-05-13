Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 435 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in International Business Machines by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,624,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,481,000 after acquiring an additional 472,362 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in International Business Machines by 10.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,610,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,574,000 after acquiring an additional 439,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,756,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,044,535,000 after acquiring an additional 392,308 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,747,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,549,000 after acquiring an additional 304,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.69.

NYSE IBM traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $133.42. 124,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,230,641. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

