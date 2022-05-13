LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.64-$0.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LXP shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.40.

LXP stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.67. 2,567,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,903,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.69. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.74.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.69 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 106.18%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In other LXP Industrial Trust news, Director Lawrence L. Gray bought 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $25,166.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,963.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gray acquired 4,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,255.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,503.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

