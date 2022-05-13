Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.02

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.02 and last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 3624154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

Get Macerich alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.62.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.63). Macerich had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

In related news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 10,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $146,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 2,100 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 475,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,250.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $329,390. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 1.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 120,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the first quarter worth $171,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 5.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 295,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 16,588 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 113.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 217,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 115,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macerich (NYSE:MAC)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.