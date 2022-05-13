Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.14.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.73. 168,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,606. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $137.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.36.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.75) by $0.39. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -14.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.