MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,465,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,693 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.54% of MAG Silver worth $54,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAG. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in MAG Silver by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 3.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in MAG Silver by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 321,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.89.

Shares of MAG Silver stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.34. The company had a trading volume of 561,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,859. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.27 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05.

About MAG Silver (Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.