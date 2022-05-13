Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.07. 35,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,767. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $788.60 million, a P/E ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.28. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.50 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,958 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 2,046.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 39,911 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 21,545 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

