Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.13 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) will post sales of $9.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.98 billion. Magna International reported sales of $9.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year sales of $38.10 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $42.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $41.48 billion to $43.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Magna International.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $68.00 target price on shares of Magna International and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magna International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE MGA traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.20. The stock had a trading volume of 150,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,003. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.30 and its 200-day moving average is $73.87. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43. Magna International has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $104.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,816,000 after acquiring an additional 611,350 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,068,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,404,000 after acquiring an additional 348,205 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,365,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,550,000 after acquiring an additional 252,299 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 309,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,318,000 after acquiring an additional 177,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 680,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,203,000 after acquiring an additional 166,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magna International (MGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.