Malaga Cove Capital LLC Buys 360 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,668 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,386,354 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,815,951,000 after purchasing an additional 132,670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,739,460 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,821,679,000 after buying an additional 304,991 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,841,552 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,787,378,000 after acquiring an additional 232,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,302,244,000 after acquiring an additional 467,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.75.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $15.87 on Friday, hitting $404.36. The stock had a trading volume of 88,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.27 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $428.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $519.71.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

