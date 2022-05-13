Malaga Cove Capital LLC Buys 6,096 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Sonos by 824.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Sonos by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sonos during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonos stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $22.23. The stock had a trading volume of 160,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,163. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.91. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $18.92 and a one year high of $42.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.86.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Sonos had a return on equity of 39.60% and a net margin of 8.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Sonos from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

In other Sonos news, Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $25,077.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,908.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $1,674,633.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,172,434.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,596 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,960 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

