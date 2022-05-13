Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.3% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.38. 74,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,265,522. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.22. The company has a market capitalization of $109.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.20.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,850 shares of company stock worth $11,087,916. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

