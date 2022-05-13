Malaga Cove Capital LLC Purchases 2,296 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 103.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,378,000 after buying an additional 148,866 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 10.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 1.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 3.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 9.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Brian D. Bailey acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $43,779.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 21,135 shares of company stock valued at $616,629 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAND. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bandwidth from $63.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Bandwidth from $206.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.07.

BAND traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $20.19. The company had a trading volume of 23,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,617. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.41. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $145.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.99 million, a P/E ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.42.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

