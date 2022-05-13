Malaga Cove Capital LLC Purchases 536 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities comprises approximately 1.1% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AVB traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $204.04. 13,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $192.73 and a one year high of $259.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.47.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

