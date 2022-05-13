Malaga Cove Capital LLC Sells 1,014 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,018 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up approximately 2.1% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 42.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 430.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2,062.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.33.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,529.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock traded up $5.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $288.42. The stock had a trading volume of 13,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,827. The company has a 50-day moving average of $328.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.80. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.37 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

