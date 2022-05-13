Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $57.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.61. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $86.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.49 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 12.60%. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,722,000 after buying an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Malibu Boats by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Malibu Boats by 20.0% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 37,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Malibu Boats by 2.5% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 72,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

