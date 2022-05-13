Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.
Shares of MBUU stock opened at $57.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.61. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $86.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,722,000 after buying an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Malibu Boats by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Malibu Boats by 20.0% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 37,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Malibu Boats by 2.5% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 72,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Malibu Boats Company Profile (Get Rating)
Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Malibu Boats (MBUU)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.