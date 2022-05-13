Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Posts Earnings Results

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Malvern Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 5.39%.

MLVF traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.63 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.21. Malvern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $19.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 303,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after buying an additional 105,831 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Malvern Bancorp by 3,656.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts; safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.

