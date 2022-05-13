Mango Markets (MNGO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $197.50 Million

Mango Markets (MNGO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 13th. During the last seven days, Mango Markets has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Mango Markets has a total market cap of $197.50 million and approximately $664,536.00 worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mango Markets coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.71 or 0.00544038 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,920.08 or 2.06227873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00036371 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Mango Markets Profile

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mango Markets

