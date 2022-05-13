Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Stock Holdings Increased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $11,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,254,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,032,000 after purchasing an additional 187,234 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,952,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 477.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 192,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,316,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MFC shares. StockNews.com raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.90.

MFC opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.01.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

