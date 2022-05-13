Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 159,280 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,861,892 shares.The stock last traded at $17.25 and had previously closed at $16.76.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MFC. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average of $20.01.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.257 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.96%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

