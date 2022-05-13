Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) PT Lowered to C$33.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 46.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins downgraded Manulife Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.88.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

TSE MFC traded up C$0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$22.58. The stock had a trading volume of 11,115,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,556,505. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$25.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of C$21.75 and a twelve month high of C$28.09.

Manulife Financial ( TSE:MFC Get Rating ) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$21.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 23.1800008 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$573,104.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at C$149,574.71. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$347,838.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,183 shares in the company, valued at C$247,708.67.

Manulife Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.