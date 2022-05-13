Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Short Interest Up 562.5% in April

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,100 shares, a growth of 562.5% from the April 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 638,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGMLF traded down 0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.13. 444,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,497. Maple Gold Mines has a twelve month low of 0.13 and a twelve month high of 0.42.

Get Maple Gold Mines alerts:

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Maple Gold Mines in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$0.50 target price on the stock.

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 707 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 378 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.