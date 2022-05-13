Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) will report $52.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.20 million. Marathon Digital posted sales of $29.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full-year sales of $383.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $382.70 million to $383.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $837.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 68.64% and a positive return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $60.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.23 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,717,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,738,000 after buying an additional 247,999 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,486,000 after buying an additional 36,312 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 3.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,555,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,108,000 after buying an additional 48,208 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 871.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,577,000 after buying an additional 1,271,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 138.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,161,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,470,000 after buying an additional 673,764 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, hitting $11.52. The company had a trading volume of 357,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,113,714. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.39. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 49.89, a current ratio of 40.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 4.65.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

