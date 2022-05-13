Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $10.15

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.15, but opened at $10.91. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 108,579 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point upped their price target on Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 4.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average is $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 40.00 and a quick ratio of 49.89.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.23 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 68.64% and a positive return on equity of 19.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tobam raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 139.3% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 3,851.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

