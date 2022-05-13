Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,538 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $9,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,826,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,983,000 after purchasing an additional 756,958 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,728,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $723,046,000 after purchasing an additional 602,473 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,031,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,974,000 after purchasing an additional 465,078 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 16.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,324,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,486,000 after purchasing an additional 457,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,216,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $198,797,000 after purchasing an additional 172,759 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC stock opened at $92.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.54. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $96.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.77.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.55.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

