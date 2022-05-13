Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a growth of 379.1% from the April 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Marfrig Global Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Marfrig Global Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Marfrig Global Foods alerts:

MRRTY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 13,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,112. Marfrig Global Foods has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $5.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.63%.

About Marfrig Global Foods (Get Rating)

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil, the United States, Uruguay, and Argentina. It produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sheep, fish, and sauces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marfrig Global Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marfrig Global Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.