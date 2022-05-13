MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Oppenheimer

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MKTW. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketWise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered MarketWise from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.97.

MarketWise stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.58. 2,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,179. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average of $5.69. MarketWise has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $16.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKTW. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MarketWise in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter worth $45,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter worth $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in MarketWise during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

