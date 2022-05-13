Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) Short Interest Update

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 89.1% from the April 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINM. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the second quarter valued at $1,116,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marlin Technology by 33.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its position in shares of Marlin Technology by 613.9% during the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 892,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after buying an additional 767,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in Marlin Technology by 88.5% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,552,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,149,000 after purchasing an additional 728,820 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FINM opened at $9.79 on Friday. Marlin Technology has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

