Marlin Trading Down 54.3% Over Last Week (POND)

Marlin (POND) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded down 54.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Marlin has a total market cap of $32.57 million and approximately $12.65 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Marlin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.13 or 0.00542305 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,459.93 or 2.08138916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00036278 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000250 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 5,033,753,055 coins and its circulating supply is 3,906,753,055 coins. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.