Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marqeta has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.15.

Shares of Marqeta stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,598,623. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion and a PE ratio of -14.33. Marqeta has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MQ. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,703,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 3rd quarter worth $476,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 355,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

