Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.13-$10.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.22. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $202.60.

Shares of VAC stock traded up $5.90 on Friday, hitting $142.19. 609,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,498. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.13 and a 200 day moving average of $158.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $132.79 and a 12 month high of $176.85.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $155,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $993,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,055.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

