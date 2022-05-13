Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 50.77% and a negative net margin of 37.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Shares of MBII traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,891. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.95.

In related news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 22,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $25,228.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 21,703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 43,906 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 676.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 53,132 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 237.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 78,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 55,371 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 69,108 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.30 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.01.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biological products for crop protection, crop health, and crop nutrition. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Optima, Takla, Pacesetter, Ympact, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

