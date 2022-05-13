Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Receives $64.69 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.69.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAS. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Masco stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.63. The stock had a trading volume of 22,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,572. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $48.78 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 49.34%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Masco by 200.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,345,000 after purchasing an additional 305,138 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in Masco by 62.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 428,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,861,000 after purchasing an additional 164,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Masco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,644,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

