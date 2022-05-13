Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MASI. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Masimo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.33.

MASI stock opened at $128.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.71. Masimo has a one year low of $112.07 and a one year high of $305.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $304.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Masimo will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Masimo in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Masimo by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

