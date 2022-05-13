Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 160,381 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,332,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 160,381 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $175,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 133,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,945,000 after buying an additional 33,533 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $364,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.21.

VLO stock opened at $120.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $129.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.97.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.71. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.73) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

