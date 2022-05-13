Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 1,733,530 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,598,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733,530 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.62% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $201,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 272.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,644,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,840,000 after buying an additional 3,396,568 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,145,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,248,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,383,000 after buying an additional 2,628,205 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,479,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,269,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HST. Barclays raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 4.03. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.86 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average is $18.02.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

